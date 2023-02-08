Seoul mayor elected to C40 Steering Committee

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has been elected by majority vote as vice chairman of the Steering Committee of the C40 Cities Climate Leadership Group for the East, Southeast Asian and Oceania regions, the city government said Wednesday.

In line with the organization’s initiative to make the world’s cities greener and more sustainable, Seoul would take the lead in achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, it added.

“We will seek ways to contribute to the fight against the climate crisis through international cooperation,” said Lee In-geun, head of the climate and environment division at the Seoul Metropolitan Government, via a press release.

Established in 2005, the C40 is a network of mayors of nearly 100 world-leading cities, including New York, Tokyo and London, that aims to address the climate crisis.