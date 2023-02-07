Super Junior in Latin America for world tour ‘Super Show 9: Road’

K-pop legend Super Junior is in Latin America for its world tour “Super Show 9: Road.”

The Latin American leg of its world tour begins on Tuesday in Santiago, Chile and will be followed by gigs in Brazil, Peru and Mexico.

Super Junior’s ninth world tour began in July last year in Seoul, followed by performances in Bangkok, Singapore, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Manila.

This world tour comes for the first time in three years. It has also been five years since their last visit to Latin America.

Along with their world tour, Super Junior also released the special single album “The Road: Winter for Spring” and the first and second volumes of its 11th studio album “The Road: Keep on Going” last year as a full unit.

Super Junior is expected to present a well-made concert to its Latin American fans by performing diverse new tracks such as “Callin’,” “Mango” and “Celebrate.”

“Callin’” is the titular track of its special single album and is a pop-rock song that highlights the members' mellow vocals.

“Mango” is the titular track of its 11th studio album Vol.1 and is a funk-based pop song with heavy, rhythmic bass and synth sounds.

“Celebrate” is the titular track of its 11th studio album Vol. 2 and is a pop song that celebrates its 18 years of journey as Super Junior.

“Super Show,” Super Junior’s branded world tour, started in 2008 and since has toured around 30 different cities in the world for the past 14 years attracting more than 2 million fans.

The nine-member group made its debut in 2005 with “Twins (Knock Out)” and has long been popular at home and abroad with a string of hit songs such as Sorry, Sorry,” “U,” “Mr. Simple” and “Bonamana.”

Super Junior is also the act with the most studio albums under the K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment.