[Behind the wheel] Audi 4Q e-tron, a smooth switch to EV

Many EVs currently available in the market feature futuristic and seamless designs, which have replaced the physical buttons in the center console with touch displays. This poses trouble for first-time drivers, who likely need some time to get used to the car's controls.

The Audi Q4 e-tron might be the best option for those hoping to jump right into an EV and be comfortable behind the wheel.

At first glance, during a media test drive of the Audi q4 e-tron on Jan. 31, the compact SUV's interior design does not appear to be a total makeover from previous models, resembling that of the Audi Q3 and Q5. The same could be said of the exterior design of the EV, which measured 4,590 millimeters in length, 1,865 millimeters in width and 1,620 millimeters in height.

The German automaker has taken a conservative approach for customers and hit all the right notes with its all-electric SUV.

“We think it’s important to make sure that our EVs do not give the feeling of awkwardness,” an Audi Korea official said. “The conservatively-upgraded design prevents any repulsive feelings against extreme changes.”