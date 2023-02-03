N. Korea adopts law on protection of 'state secret'

A plenary session of the standing committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly takes place at the Mansudae Assembly Hall in Pyongyang on Thursday, with Chairman Choe Ryong-hae (standing) presiding (Korean Central News Agency)

North Korea has adopted a new law aimed at safeguarding state secrets at a parliamentary meeting, its state media said Friday, amid apparent efforts to tighten internal discipline.

The plenary meeting of the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly , held in Pyongyang the previous day, also adopted other laws on the country's management of railways and the education of prodigies, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The objective of the law on the "protection of state secret" is to contribute to guaranteeing national safety and the development of the "socialist construction" by establishing system and order, the KCNA said. It did not provide details on what the "state secret" it was referring to or if it was only one secret or multiple ones.

The law appears aimed at tightening state control and discipline amid protracted economic challenges.

During the meeting, the North also adopted laws on loans and national symbols, and reviewed the execution of a law on improving living conditions for discharged officers.

The meeting "stressed the need for the socialist law-observance guidance committees at all levels to conduct effective education in law observance through the newly-adopted laws," the KCNA said in the English-language statement.

The SPA is the highest organ of power under the North's constitution, although it rubber-stamps decisions by the ruling party.

Choe Ryong-hae, president of the Presidium of the SPA, presided over the meeting. (Yonhap)