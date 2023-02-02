[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Hallim Park Narcissus Festival The Narcissus Festival, which began Jan. 21, will run through Feb. 19 at Hallim Park, one of the most popular tourist spots on Jeju Island. The park, reaching almost 100 thousand square meters in size, is home to various types of flowers and plants. More than a million narcissuses welcome flower lovers during its flowering season. Admission is 9,000 won ($7.38), 10,000 won and 15,000 won for children, teenagers and adults, respectively. Online reservation can be made via Naver Booking. More information can be found at www.hallimpark.com.

Hueree Canola Flower Festival, Jeju The Hueree Canola Flower Festival, which kicked off on Jan. 1, runs through Feb. 28 at Hueree Natural Park on Jeju Island. The park, near Mount Halla, offers a chance to stroll, relax and enjoy the early spring. The annual festival highlights Jeju Island’s splendid scenery and its yellow flowers, offering multiple photo zones for families and friends to take memorable pictures. The event is open to people of all ages, and admission fees vary by age. Updated information can be found at either www.hueree.com or www.visitjeju.net/en.

Full Moon Festival, Samcheok The highland city of Samcheok, Gangwon Province, is set to celebrate its annual Full Moon Festival, known as “Jeongwol Daeboreum.” Jeongwol Daeboreum is a traditional holiday marking the first full moon of the Lunar New Year. The festival will be held from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5 at areas near Samcheok Beach and Expo Square in the city. The three-day event offers a singing competition, stage performances and other traditional Korean folk games, including tug-of-war. The most famous activity is “daljip taeugi,” a fire-related ritual to burn away evil and wish for a safe year, conducted on the last day of the festival. Daljip taeugi can be translated as “burning the moon house.” All events and activities are free and open to visitors of all ages. More information can be found at www.fullmoonfestival.or.kr/2023.php.

Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival, Cheongyang The Chilgapsan Ice Fountain Festival runs from Jan. 1 to Feb. 12 at the Alps Village in Cheongyang, South Chungcheong Province. The festival offers various activities, including sledding, bobsledding, ice fishing, a zip line course, horseback riding, bare-handed fishing and more. Visitors who do not wish to participate in the hands-on experiences can also enjoy the ice fountain, ice artwork and ice cave. The festival is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets can be bought via Naver Booking or in person for 8,000 won each. Participation fees vary for individual activities. More information can be found at www.alpsvill.com.