National

Two academics from Sejong University named 2022 Highly Cited Researchers

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Feb 2, 2023 - 14:20       Updated : Feb 2, 2023 - 14:21
Professor Han Hee-sup (Sejong University)
Professor Han Hee-sup (Sejong University)

Two professors from Sejong University were named among the academics listed on the Highly Cited Researchers 2022.

Professor Han Hee-sup at the Department of Hospitality and Tourism Management was named on the list for four consecutive years, where he was recognized for conducting research in sustainable consumer behavior, Muslim tourism and green marketing.

Professor Myung Seung-taek (Sejong University)
Professor Myung Seung-taek (Sejong University)

Myung Seung-taek, a professor at the Department of Nano Technology and Advanced Materials Engineering, was named in HCR’s cross-field category, which identifies research based on those who have contributed to highly cited papers across different fields of studies.

The names of Highly Cited Researchers published by Clarivate are drawn from publications that rank in the top 1 percent of citations for their field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index.

Since 2014, Clarivate Analytics has annually published the list to acknowledge researchers for providing information and insights that could accelerate innovation.

Han expressed hopes that more interest and investment will be made in tourism, humanities and social sciences. “I think such sectors will grow rapidly, just like how science and technology are advancing at a fast pace,” he said.

Myung said he would continue to devote himself to researching and contributing to fostering younger students and the university’s development.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
