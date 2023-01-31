Viviz blazes charisma and attitude with 3rd EP 'VarioUS'

K-pop group Viviz poses for picture during the press conference for its 3rd EP "VarioUS" held in Seoul on Tuesday. (BPM Entertainment)

K-pop girl group Viviz is back to boast a new spectrum of colors with its third EP "VarioUS."

The members -- Eunha, SinB and Umji -- held a media showcase in Seoul on Tuesday ahead of the album's release scheduled at 6 p.m.

Stressing "v" and "us" in the name, the new album is packed with various new aspects of Viviz that had not been unveiled before.

"The album embodies the fierce side of Viviz, which we've only been able to get a glimpse at through sidetracks and special performances. We used black as the main color of the album to portray a chic and powerful aura," Umji said.

"VarioUS" is a six-track collection fronted by the lead single "Pull Up," which catches the ears with its addictive melody and brass sound on top of a groovy bass. The lyrics blast arrogant people who judge others based on subjective standards.

"The song takes cute yet gratifying revenge on people who talk behind our backs. For those of you who've felt angered by such people, we pay them back for you in the music video," Eunha said.

On the song's message, Eunha said she is not the type of person who cares about what others think of her. Umji disagreed, saying she received some help from the song's message.

"I think it's different how we should react to such noise surrounding us. Some advice is worth listening to, but to others we just need to say, 'Thanks, but I'll do it myself,'" Umji said. "This song makes us think that sometimes it's okay to not think too deeply about a matter and be stressed over it. Hopefully, it could be a solution for some listeners," she added.

Viviz dives into more musical diversity through the album's five B-side tracks, "Blue Clue," "Love or Die," "Vanilla Sugar Killer," "Overdive" and "So Special."