 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Indonesia pledges closer friendship, stronger partnership with Korea

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jan 31, 2023 - 15:40       Updated : Jan 31, 2023 - 15:43
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin attend a hybrid discussion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, in Jakarta, Thursday.
Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and South Korea’s Foreign Minister Park Jin attend a hybrid discussion at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, in Jakarta, Thursday.

Top diplomats from South Korea and Indonesia pledged to forge a closer friendship and stronger partnership during a talk held online and in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday.

The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Korea.

Speaking to attendees gathered at the Indonesian Foreign Ministry, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, who attended the event online, called for closer friendship and partnership, including in building a greener and more sustainable economy and promoting peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

South Korea’s foreign minister, Park Jin, also attended the event online.

Park underlined the growing cultural and creative collaboration between the people of the two nations, along with the existing trade and investment cooperation.

Park called on Indonesians and Koreans to unite under the spirit of "gotong royong," a popular Javanese expression meaning "mutual assistance" that signifies Indonesia’s national spirit.

Meanwhile, Indonesian Ambassador to Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto, who is visiting the capital, highlighted trade between Indonesia and Korea that accounted for 4.65 percent of Indonesia’s total trade with the world in 2022.

"Korea had become Indonesia’s seventh-largest trading partner behind China, Japan, the US, Singapore, India and Malaysia," said Sulistiyanto.

Sulistiyanto also presented the Indonesian Embassy’s initiatives to enhance Indonesia-Korea cooperation in creative and digital economy start-ups, including in the fashion, music, movies, culinary, animation, games, and esports subsectors.

A series of activities has been planned to commemorate the 50th anniversary of ties under the theme of "Closer Friendship, Stronger Partnership," the Indonesian Embassy said in a press release.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114