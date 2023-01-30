 Back To Top
National

Indian Embassy celebrates 74th Republic Day

By Sanjay Kumar
Published : Jan 31, 2023 - 13:47       Updated : Jan 31, 2023 - 13:47
Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar (sixth from left), his wife, Surabhi Kumar (seventh from left), and embassy officials and their families pose for a group photo during the Republic Day gathering at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)
The Indian Embassy in Seoul on Thursday celebrated its 74th Republic Day with traditional dances and performances.

The event commemorates the Jan. 26 anniversary on which the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950.

Delivering Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s message at the event, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar outlined India's recent changes, development projects, achievements and future vision to the Indian diaspora in Korea.

Kumar also spoke about India–Korea cultural links such as Buddhism and the Special Strategic Partnership forged in 2015, underpinned by a vision of peace, prosperity and connectivity.

Artists perform a traditional Indian dance at Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)
Kumar said India and Korea are democracies with free-market economies and entrepreneurial and innovative societies.

"Today, we have much in common," said Kumar.

Trade, commerce, security, defense, energy, sustainable development, climate change, start-ups, and new and emerging technologies, all bring India and Korea together, he said.

Children of Indian Embassy officials sing a song at Republic Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)
Pointing to the 50 years of India-Korea diplomatic relations, Kumar expressed a commitment to continue to work with Korea through new initiatives to promote mutual understanding and friendship.

The ambassador also praised the Indian diaspora’s talent and creativity, saying that he has seen a growing global demand for Indian talent, skills, products and services.

"This will only increase with time," he said.



By Sanjay Kumar (sanjaykumar@heraldcorp.com)
