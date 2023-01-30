Indian Embassy celebrates 74th Republic Day

The Indian Embassy in Seoul on Thursday celebrated its 74th Republic Day with traditional dances and performances.
The event commemorates the Jan. 26 anniversary on which the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950.
Delivering Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s message at the event, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar outlined India's recent changes, development projects, achievements and future vision to the Indian diaspora in Korea.
Kumar also spoke about India–Korea cultural links such as Buddhism and the Special Strategic Partnership forged in 2015, underpinned by a vision of peace, prosperity and connectivity.
Kumar said India and Korea are democracies with free-market economies and entrepreneurial and innovative societies.
"Today, we have much in common," said Kumar.
Trade, commerce, security, defense, energy, sustainable development, climate change, start-ups, and new and emerging technologies, all bring India and Korea together, he said.
Pointing to the 50 years of India-Korea diplomatic relations, Kumar expressed a commitment to continue to work with Korea through new initiatives to promote mutual understanding and friendship.
The ambassador also praised the Indian diaspora’s talent and creativity, saying that he has seen a growing global demand for Indian talent, skills, products and services.
"This will only increase with time," he said.