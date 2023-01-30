Indian Embassy celebrates 74th Republic Day

Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar (sixth from left), his wife, Surabhi Kumar (seventh from left), and embassy officials and their families pose for a group photo during the Republic Day gathering at the Indian Embassy in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, on Thursday. (Indian Embassy in Seoul)

The Indian Embassy in Seoul on Thursday celebrated its 74th Republic Day with traditional dances and performances.

The event commemorates the Jan. 26 anniversary on which the Indian Constitution came into effect in 1950.

Delivering Indian President Droupadi Murmu’s message at the event, Indian Ambassador to Korea Amit Kumar outlined India's recent changes, development projects, achievements and future vision to the Indian diaspora in Korea.

Kumar also spoke about India–Korea cultural links such as Buddhism and the Special Strategic Partnership forged in 2015, underpinned by a vision of peace, prosperity and connectivity.