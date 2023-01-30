 Back To Top
Entertainment

Actor Park Bo-gum signs exclusive contract with the Black Label

By Hong Yoo
Published : Jan 30, 2023 - 14:24       Updated : Jan 30, 2023 - 14:24
Park Bo-gum (Twitter)
Park Bo-gum (Twitter)

South Korean actor Park Bo-gum has signed an exclusive contract with the Black Label, a YG Entertainment affiliate, according to the agency on Monday.

"We are very happy to have Park Bo-gum who not only has influence in the country but also overseas," said the Black Label, calling Park a "representative actor" that is "loved and trusted by the public."

"We will make use of our strengths and know-how as much as possible to help the actor deepen his talents as an actor,” the statement read.

Formerly an in-house producer for YG Entertainment, Teddy co-founded the Black Label in 2016.

Park made his debut with the movie “Blind” in 2011 and since has built on his filmography with a diverse portfolio of TV series and movies including “Wonderful Mama,” “Reply 1988,” and “Seo Bok.”

He rose to stardom with the drama series “Love in the Moonlight,” playing the role of Prince Lee Yeong.

Some fans are curious as to whether Park will broaden his career into music, as most artists managed by the Black Label are musicians such as Taeyang of Big Bang, Jeon Somi and Zion T.

Park has shown off his piano playing and singing chops on KBS 2TV's music talk show, “You Heeyul's Sketchbook,” as well as recorded the original soundtrack for the drama “Love in the Moonlight,” and released his own albums.

He also completed his mandatory military duty in the Navy as part of the military band.

His new sci-fi movie “Wonderland” is pending release and he will begin shooting a new drama series, “You Did Good,” scripted by Lim Sang-choon, with the singer IU.



By Hong Yoo (yoohong@heraldcorp.com)
