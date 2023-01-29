 Back To Top
National

N. Korea rejects alleged arms trading with Russia, warns of consequences

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2023 - 10:26       Updated : Jan 29, 2023 - 10:26
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (KCNA-Yonhap)
A senior North Korean official on Sunday rejected alleged weapons transactions with Russia, warning the United States that it will face unsavory consequences if it continues to spread such rumors.

Kwon Jong-gun, director-general in charge of affairs to the US at North Korea's foreign ministry, called the allegation a grave provocation and said North Korea cannot tolerate what he describes as a US fabrication meant to hurt North Korea's standing.

The angry statement carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency came two days after Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of the country's leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement criticizing the US' decision to send tanks to Ukraine to help its fight against Russia's invasion, saying that Washington is crossing the "red line."

Earlier this month, the US said North Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia, releasing satellite imagery of Russian railcars traveling between Russia and North Korea on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 for what the US called the initial delivery of North Korean weapons to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, for use in Ukraine. (Yonhap)

