Entertainment

EBS presents lesser-known stories of Korean dancers

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jan 27, 2023 - 17:12       Updated : Jan 27, 2023 - 17:12
Dancers J Black (left) and Mary in
Dancers J Black (left) and Mary in "Voice" (EBS)

Public educational TV channel EBS on Friday aired the first episode of a four-part program featuring renowned Korean dancers, the latest edition of its documentary series "Voice."

The dancers in the series have different specialties, from traditional Korean dance and street dance to contemporary dance and ballet.

Collaborating with the Korea Arts & Cultural Education Service, the documentary series features different professions, ranging from architects and pianists to actors and poets. Launched in 2020, it aims to present lesser-known, personal stories of Korean artists and delves into their philosophy on arts and culture education.

The latest four-part series begins with husband-and-wife choreographers J Black and Mary, who rose to fame in Korea after starring in multiple TV shows.

In the series, the two open up about being considered "social misfits" and the prejudice they faced over being street dancers in the past, as well as what dancing truly means to them.

“Voice” also chronicles the journey of teenage dance crew “We are the future,” a rookie group that puts on a performance after five months of training with J Black and Mary.

Following the dancer-choreographer duo, traditional Korean dancer Lee Hee-ja, contemporary dancer Ahn Eun-me and ballerina Kim Joo-won are set to star in the remaining episodes.

The documentary broadcasts at 2:20 p.m. every Friday on EBS 1.

“Voice” is available on EBS’ official website.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
