Bad weather disrupts operation of Jeju airport again after 3 days

The operation of Jeju International Airport, the gateway to the southern resort island, was again disrupted by inclement weather Friday, only three days after its operational paralysis.

At present, wind shear and strong wind warnings are in effect for the airport.

According to the Jeju branch of the Korea Airports Corp., 50 flights to and from the Jeju airport -- 18 departures and 32 arrivals -- had been canceled as of 10 a.m., while nine other flights were delayed. A total of 445 domestic flights -- 222 departures and 223 arrivals -- were scheduled for Friday.

Earlier on Tuesday, heavy snow accompanied by strong winds caused all flights to and from the Jeju airport -- 466 domestic flights and 10 international flights -- to be canceled. (Yonhap)