Samyang Foods opens premium ramen popup in Seoul

Samyang Foods on Thursday opened a popup store to promote its new premium dried noodle brand in Seoul.

The noodle boutique, called Salon de Cootique, is set up at the space LES601 Seongsu in Seongsu-dong, and runs until Feb. 5, it said in a statement.

In December last year, the firm launched a new premium dried noodle brand, Cootique -- a portmanteau of “cook” and “boutique.” The brand is dedicated to curating products inspired by global noodle dishes.

At the popup store, visitors can sample the brand's first product, Cootique Essential Jjajang, which is on par with "restaurant quality" noodles, Samyang Foods said.

A lucky draw event is also being held at the popup store, according to Samyang’s official Instagram account.

The company plans to come out with more Cootique products in the future that will help establish its presence in the premium dried noodle market.

“We will promote our Cootique brand and expand into the market by actively communicating with customers, especially millennials and Generation Z,” a company statement said.