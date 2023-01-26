S. Korea, US to discuss NK, trade dispute

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a joint press conference with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly at the State Department in Washington, U.S., Jan. 17, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap)

Foreign Minister Park Jin is set to hold talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in early February, sources said Thursday, as the two allies step up efforts to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions and resolve a trade dispute involving US tax rules that allies say favor locally made electric vehicles.

The Foreign Ministry said details like exact dates and agendas were under debate, without elaborating.

In late February, Park is expected to attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany, where he will meet his Japanese counterpart. Speculation runs high over their one-on-one meeting as they near settling a dispute over Tokyo’s wartime rights abuses during World War II.