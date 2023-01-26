 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

More than dozen chaebol scions indicted on alleged drug use

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2023 - 10:34       Updated : Jan 26, 2023 - 10:34
This undated image shows the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office building in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)
This undated image shows the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office building in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

More than a dozen of second- or third-generation scions of South Korean family-owned conglomerates have been indicted on charges of habitually using and selling marijuana, prosecutors said Thursday.

Among them are a 40-year-old man surnamed Hong, a grandson of major dairy firm Namyang Dairy Products Co. founder Hong Doo-young, and a 39-year-old man surnamed Cho, a grandson of the Hyosung Group founder, the Seoul Central Prosecutors Office said.

Another suspect surnamed Hong, a grandson of steel manufacturer Kiswire Corp., and a son of Daechang Group founder surnamed Lee were also indicted on charges of using and distributing the illegal drug.

Prosecutors said the suspects, most of whom come from wealthy families, first used marijuana when they were studying abroad. After returning to the country, they allegedly created their own supply chain to purchase marijuana.

The suspected purchases of marijuana came to light after a dealer, only identified by his surname Kim, was arrested by police last September on charges of growing marijuana.

Prosecutors have since expanded an investigation to find the buyers by tracing down parcel service and remittance record. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114