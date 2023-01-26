 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Heavy snow advisory issued for Seoul, surrounding areas

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2023 - 09:22       Updated : Jan 26, 2023 - 09:29
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

A heavy snow advisory was issued Thursday in the greater Seoul area and some central parts of the country, the state weather agency said.

The advisory went into effect in Seoul's southwest and northwest regions, Incheon, parts of Gyeonggi Province surrounding Seoul and the coastal region of South Chungcheong Province, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

The snowfall was heaviest overnight and into early Thursday, impacting the morning commute, the KMA said.

The KMA advised citizens to use public transportation and leave for work earlier than usual to avoid heavy traffic congestion.

Between 2 and 7 centimeters of snow is expected until Friday and more than 10 centimeters in mountainous regions on the southern island of Jeju, the KMA said.

Eastern parts of Gyeonggi Province and inland areas of Gangwon Province are forecast to receive 1 to 5 cm of snowfall, the agency said.

Temperatures in most parts of the country were expected to rise to between minus 2 C and 6 C, the KMA said. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114