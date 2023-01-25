[Today’s K-pop] Taeyang, Jimin collab hits Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 76

(Credit: The Black Label)

Taeyang of Big Bang debuted on Billboard’s Hot 100 as a solo musician with “Vibe,” ranking No. 76 on the chart. The collaboration with Jimin of BTS is Taeyang’s first entry on the chart on his own. It was No. 9 on Billboard’s Global Excl. the US chart. “Vibe” hit the UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 at No. 96 and Billboard Japan’s Hot 100 at No. 35. The digital single came out on Jan. 13 and topped iTunes top songs charts in 100 regions as of Saturday. This is the third time Jimin has put his name atop songs charts in 100 regions, following his solo song “Filter” and drama theme song “With You.” In the meantime, Taeyang will roll out a solo album sometime in April or May, and is planning a concert as well. TXT’s 5th EP sells 2 million copies in preorders

The fifth EP from Tomorrow X Together sold more than 2.16 million copies in preorders, according to a local distributor on Wednesday. “The Name Chapter: Temptation” is due out Friday, and the preorder figure already easily surpasses that of previous EP “Minisode 2: Thursday’s Child,” at 1.47 million. The band will host a showcase to mark its return the day after the release, performing songs from the new album, including lead track “Sugar Rush Ride,” for the first time. From March, it will host its second international tour, “Act: Sweet Mirage,” which will see the band traveling to Singapore and Taipei, Taiwan before hitting four cities in Japan. The tour continues to the US, where the group will perform nine times across six cities. NewJeans places another song on Billboard’s Hot 100

NewJeans entered Billboard’s Hot 100 again, as “OMG” slotted into the chart at No. 91, according to a tweet from the publication on Tuesday in the US. The title track from its winter single follows in the footsteps of “Ditto,” a prerelease from the single album, which marked No. 96 on the chart the previous week. “Ditto” ranked No. 97 on UK’s Official Singles Chart Top 100 last week, staying on for a second week after debuting at No. 95. The quintet debuted on the chart just six months since its debut. Single “OMG” and debut EP “New Jeans” had surpassed 1.58 million copies in combined sales as of mid-January. The EP sold more than 310,000 units in the first week, a record for a K-pop girl group’s debut album. Red Velvet’s ‘Birthday’ becomes its 1st million-seller

