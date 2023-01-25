 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares close more than 1% higher on tech gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2023 - 16:15       Updated : Jan 25, 2023 - 16:15
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

Seoul stocks closed more than 1 percent higher Wednesday on tech gains, as investors were hopeful that the US Federal Reserve could ease the pace of rate increases. The Korean won rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index climbed 33.31 points, or 1.39 percent, to 2.428.57.

Trading volume was moderate at 539.8 million shares worth 6.57 trillion won ($5.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 526 to 325.

Institutional and foreign investors were net buyers at a combined 793.8 billion won. Retail investors offloaded a net 792.8 billion won.

"Shares of semiconductors and secondary batteries led gains on institutional and foreign buying," said analyst Seo Sang-yong of Mirae Asset Securities.

"Investors' appetite for risky assets recovered following advances on Wall Street during the Lunar New Year holiday and on hopes the Fed could decelerate the pace of rate hikes," Seo said.

In Seoul, most market heavyweights closed higher.

Top cap Samsung Electronics added 2.59 percent to 63,400 won and major cipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.34 percent to 91,400 won.

Battery makers and IT shares gathered ground. Battery maker LG Energy Solution advanced 3.09 percent to 484,000 won, Samsung SDI sharply rose by 4.85 percent to 649,000 won and portal operator Naver closed 3.06 percent higher from the previous session to 202,000 won.

Among decliners, bio firm Samsung Biologics slid 0.25 percent to 798,000 won and POSCO Holdings declined 1.78 percent to 303,000 won.

The local currency closed at 1,231.7 won against the dollar, up 3.8 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114