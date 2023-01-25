 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Finance

Seoul stocks open sharply higher on tech gains

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2023 - 09:44       Updated : Jan 25, 2023 - 09:44
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Seoul stocks got off to a strong start Wednesday as investors bet the US Federal Reserve will go easy on its aggressive monetary tightening.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index added 28.09 points, or 1.17 percent, to 2423.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Major indexes on Wall Street closed mixed overnight, while chipmakers, such as AMD and Qualcomm, sharply rose on hope for better business performance down the road.

Investors are also keeping a close watch on the Fed's next rate policy move.

In Seoul, IT shares gathered ground, while financial stocks fell.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics advanced 0.21 percent, while smaller rival SK hynix added 3.65 percent.

Internet portal operator Naver was up 2.3 percent.

The local currency had been trading at 1,234.7 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 0.8 won from the previous session' close.

South Korea's stock market was closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the Lunar New Year holiday. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114