12 rescued from capsized Hong Kong ship off Jeju Island

A search operation is underway at the sea off Jeju Island Wednesday morning. (Korea Coast Guard)

Twelve crew members from a capsized cargo ship off southeastern Jeju Island were rescued in a joint search operation by the coast guards of South Korea and Japan as of early afternoon on Wednesday.

Of the rescued people, 11 remained unconscious as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Jeju Regional Coast Guard Station.

The search for the remaining 10 members of the 22 crew members -- 14 Chinese and eight from Myanmar -- was ongoing as of press time.

The 6,551-ton ship registered in Hong Kong reportedly sank about 150 kilometers off Seogwipo, Jeju Island.

The timber-carrying ship was first reported in distress at around 1:45 a.m. to Jeju coast guard. Its crew notified the South Korean Coast Guard that they would abandon ship at around 2:41 a.m. The ship is thought to have sunk at around 3:07 a.m., according to the Coast Guard.

Winds of 16 meters per second and 4-meter waves were recorded at the location of the sinking at around 7 a.m. Wednesday.