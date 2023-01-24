New Seollal scenes: Digital folding screens, diffusers and pets clad in hanbok

The act of honoring the spirits of ancestors by offering them food and drinks during the Lunar New Year has been considered a serious tradition for centuries in South Korea.



But this year, some families have decided to honor the tradition in a lighter mood, according to photos gone viral on online communities.





(Screencapture of a photo shared on Instagram)



Versatile screen



This photo, uploaded by an anonymous user and shared on Instagram, shows a clever use of a wall-mounted TV screen, a staple in Korean living rooms. Instead of keeping a physical traditional folding screen for ancestral rites, the TV was used as a backdrop for the table of food and drink offerings.



“I turned the folding screen on via YouTube and got complimented by other family members that I was indeed a Gen Z,” wrote the person who uploaded the photo.





(Screencapture of a photo shared on Twitter)





Diffusers instead of incense



Jesa starts and ends with the lighting and distinguishing of incense. But, what if you’ve run out of it? This family found an alternative at home – scented diffusers.



“We were missing the incense during the ceremony, so we decided to simply replace it with a diffuser and bowed to it,” explained the person who uploaded the photo on Twitter.





