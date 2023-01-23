 Back To Top
National

No S. Korean victims from mass shooting in California: foreign ministry

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 23, 2023 - 13:58       Updated : Jan 23, 2023 - 13:58
A person leaves flowers and candles on Sunday to honor the victims killed in Saturday's ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park, California. (AP Photo)
A person leaves flowers and candles on Sunday to honor the victims killed in Saturday's ballroom dance studio shooting in Monterey Park, California. (AP Photo)

The South Korean foreign ministry said Monday that no Korean injuries or deaths have been reported from the deadly mass shooting in California that claimed 10 lives.

"No Korean damage has been reported to the Korean Embassy or local Korean communities so far," the ministry said. "We will make constant efforts to keep close tabs on the incident in cooperation with the Los Angeles authorities."

A gunman killed 10 people and injured 10 more in a shooting Saturday night (U.S. time) at a dance studio in Monterey Park, a city east of Los Angeles, where the city's large Asian American community was celebrating Lunar New Year.

The local sheriff's office said the suspect, known to be a 72-year-old Asian man, was found dead inside a van from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. (Yonhap)

By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
