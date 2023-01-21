N. Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in violation of UNSC sanctions: White House

John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, is seen speaking during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington on Jan. 20, 2023 in this captured image. (Yonha

North Korea continues to provide ammunition to Russia in support of Moscow's unprovoked war against Ukraine, a White House official said Friday, calling it a clear violation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Pyongyang.

John Kirby, strategic communications coordinator for the National Security Council, said the U.S. has shared its intelligence on the delivery of North Korean ammunition to Russia with the UNSC Panel of Experts on North Korea sanctions.

The NSC official earlier said the North has delivered ammunition to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, for use in Ukraine.\

"We obviously condemn North Korea's actions and we urge North Korea to cease these deliveries to Wagner immediately," Kirby said at the top of a daily press briefing at the White House.

"As we have stated previously, the arms transfers from the DPRK are in direct violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions. So today, (we are) sharing information on these violations with the Security Council's DPRK Sanctions Committee panel of experts," he added.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.

In a rare move, the NSC also released satellite imagery of Russian railcars traveling between Russia and North Korea on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 for what Kirby called the initial delivery of North Korean weapons to the Russian company, which has been designated by the U.S.