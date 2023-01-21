Yoon returns home from visit to UAE, Switzerland Diplomacy

President Yoon Suk Yeol (left) and first lady Kim Keon Hee arrive at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam city on Jan. 21, 2023, after a weeklong visit to the UAE and Switzerland. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Saturday from a weeklong visit to the United Arab Emirates and Switzerland.

Yoon, who was accompanied on the trip by first lady Kim Keon Hee, arrived at Seoul Air Base following a four-day state visit to the UAE and a four-day visit to the European country.

In Abu Dhabi, the president secured a $30 billion investment pledge from the UAE and visited a nuclear power plant built by South Korea.

In Switzerland, he attended the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos and branded himself as "the No. 1 salesman of the Republic of Korea" while also delivering a special address on the importance of strengthening supply chain resilience.

The Republic of Korea is South Korea's official name.

The president's return coincided with the start of the Lunar New Year holiday that will last through Tuesday.