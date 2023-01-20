[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Vista Walkerhill Seoul offers 'Holiday Getaway' package Vista Walkerhill Seoul offers a Lunar New Year's package that includes outdoor activities with family and friends. For the "Holiday Getaway" package, guests can participate in the "Walkee" program, which includes festive games to celebrate the new year. Traditional games such as yutnori, gulleongsoe and jegichagi can be enjoyed in groups during the day, assisted by hotel staff. Special fortune cookie gifts will be given out to all participants. The Lunar New Year's package is available only from Friday to Tuesday. Prices start at 339,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 455-5000.

Josun Palace Hotel launches luxury spa care program Josun Palace Hotel in Gangnam presents the "Spa, a Restful Escape" package until the end of April. The package offers a luxury spa care service from premium brand the Trinity Spa, with a one-night stay in a room with a view of Seoul. Two guests can choose from four spa programs: harmony brain care, harmony back and shoulder, harmony leg care or a mini facial and velvet mask. Programs last 40-50 minutes each. Guests will also receive a bottle of complimentary mist spray from Huit. Guests can use the hotel's fitness club or swimming pool before or after the spa program. The package starts at 580,000 won. Reservations can be made at (02) 727-7400.

Westin Josun Seoul presents 'Starry Fairy Winter' package Guests staying at the hotel from Saturday to Monday on the "Starry Fairy Winter" package will receive a complimentary mini carrot pound cake, the most popular item at the Josun Deli. The package starts at 360,000 won. At Josun Deli, fortune cookie sets and walnut crumble bread sets will also be available through Monday. The fortune cookie set consists of 10 different types of cookies, while the walnut crumble bread set consists of eight different flavors. Prices start at 40,000 won for both sets. For inquiries, call (02) 771-0500.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul presents dim sum and small bites The Lounge at JW Marriott Hotel Seoul has reinvented its signature dim sum and small bites menu. Authentic Hong Kong-style dim sum highlights include chewy prawn har gau and black pork siu mai. The dim sum menu is accompanied by a selection of small bites. The highlights include wood ears with black vinegar, lychee and prawn balls and lotus leaf sticky rice. A la carte dishes are priced between 18,000 won and 60,000 won, while set menus, featuring between six and nine dishes, start from 80,000 won. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6268.