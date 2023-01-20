Sunfull Foundation hosts event to support multicultural families

Participants including Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung (front row, first from left), Philippine Ambassador ,Dizon-De Vega (second from left), Rep. Lee Che-ik (third from left), Chairman of the Sunfull Foundation (fifth from left), Ambassador of Indonesia, Gandi Sulistiyanto (sixth from left) and Ambassador of Türkiye Mr. Murat Tamer (seventh from left) pose for a photo at AC Hotel by Marriott on Tuesday.

The Sunfull Foundation and the Sunfull National Assembly Committee jointly launched a preliminary meeting to respect multicultural families and foreigners residing in Korea.

The Sunfull Foundation led by Chairman Min Byoung-chul, jointly with the Sunfull National Assembly Committee, held a preliminary meeting at AC Hotel by Marriott on Tuesday under the title, “Respect for Multicultural Families and Foreigners in Korea Campaign.”

The event was attended by Rep. Lee Che-ik, a member of the National Assembly, along with ambassadors from four countries: Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto, Turkish Ambassador Murat Tamer, Philippine Ambassador Dizon-De Vega, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung. They agreed to develop a campaign to respect foreigners and multicultural families residing in Korea through better communcation.

Rep. Lee Che-ik, co-chairman of the Sunfull National Assembly Selection Committee, said, "The campaign to respect multicultural families and foreigners living in Korea is a necessary campaign for Korean society, where about 2 million foreigners living in Korea coexist, and I think it started at the right time."

Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto said, “I joined the campaign because I thought it’s a movement that would have a positive impact on Indonesia.

“In Indonesia, where there are many cultures and ethnicities, this campaign will be beneficial because it encourages good communication instead of discriminatory language.”

Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung said the reason for participating in the campaign was “because it is consistent with the embassy’s efforts to protect and promote the welfare and rights of Vietnamese citizens residing in Korea.”

For the past 15 years, Chairman Min has been campaigning for the protection of human rights by promoting the language of respect and not using malicious comments or hate expressions online or offline. About 7,000 schools are currently participating in the Sunfull Movement.