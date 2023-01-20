 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Sunfull Foundation hosts event to support multicultural families

By Korea Herald
Published : Jan 20, 2023 - 15:35       Updated : Jan 20, 2023 - 15:35
Participants including Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung (front row, first from left), Philippine Ambassador ,Dizon-De Vega (second from left), Rep. Lee Che-ik (third from left), Chairman of the Sunfull Foundation (fifth from left), Ambassador of Indonesia, Gandi Sulistiyanto (sixth from left) and Ambassador of Türkiye Mr. Murat Tamer (seventh from left) pose for a photo at AC Hotel by Marriott on Tuesday.
Participants including Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung (front row, first from left), Philippine Ambassador ,Dizon-De Vega (second from left), Rep. Lee Che-ik (third from left), Chairman of the Sunfull Foundation (fifth from left), Ambassador of Indonesia, Gandi Sulistiyanto (sixth from left) and Ambassador of Türkiye Mr. Murat Tamer (seventh from left) pose for a photo at AC Hotel by Marriott on Tuesday.

The Sunfull Foundation and the Sunfull National Assembly Committee jointly launched a preliminary meeting to respect multicultural families and foreigners residing in Korea.

The Sunfull Foundation led by Chairman Min Byoung-chul, jointly with the Sunfull National Assembly Committee, held a preliminary meeting at AC Hotel by Marriott on Tuesday under the title, “Respect for Multicultural Families and Foreigners in Korea Campaign.”

The event was attended by Rep. Lee Che-ik, a member of the National Assembly, along with ambassadors from four countries: Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto, Turkish Ambassador Murat Tamer, Philippine Ambassador Dizon-De Vega, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung. They agreed to develop a campaign to respect foreigners and multicultural families residing in Korea through better communcation.

Rep. Lee Che-ik, co-chairman of the Sunfull National Assembly Selection Committee, said, "The campaign to respect multicultural families and foreigners living in Korea is a necessary campaign for Korean society, where about 2 million foreigners living in Korea coexist, and I think it started at the right time."

Indonesian Ambassador Gandi Sulistiyanto said, “I joined the campaign because I thought it’s a movement that would have a positive impact on Indonesia.

“In Indonesia, where there are many cultures and ethnicities, this campaign will be beneficial because it encourages good communication instead of discriminatory language.”

Vietnamese Ambassador to Korea Nguyen Vu Tung said the reason for participating in the campaign was “because it is consistent with the embassy’s efforts to protect and promote the welfare and rights of Vietnamese citizens residing in Korea.”

For the past 15 years, Chairman Min has been campaigning for the protection of human rights by promoting the language of respect and not using malicious comments or hate expressions online or offline. About 7,000 schools are currently participating in the Sunfull Movement.



By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114