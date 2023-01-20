 Back To Top
Business

Korean Air to resume more European routes in spring

By Kim So-yeon
Published : Jan 20, 2023 - 13:12       Updated : Jan 20, 2023 - 13:12
A picture of Korean Air's aircraft, Boeing 787-9. (Korean Air)
A picture of Korean Air's aircraft, Boeing 787-9. (Korean Air)

Korean Air said Friday it will resume services to four major destinations in Europe starting from March.

After a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the airline will restart the Prague and Zurich routes from March, followed by the resumption of the Istanbul and Madrid routes from April.

Starting from late March, Prague and Zurich routes will be operated 3 times a week, taking turns with a day’s interval. Flights to Istanbul and Madrid are arranged to open on late April -- following the same flight schedule as Prague and Zurich.

The company added that it is possible to take advantage of various linked schedules with routes to Barcelona, Vienna, and Budapest, which resumed operations last year.

Korean Air plans to actively respond to the growing demand for overseas travel in the wake of the post-COVID era this year and continue its efforts to normalize passenger services.

Serving the world for more than 50 years, Korean Air is one of the world's top 20 airlines, carrying more than 27 million passengers in 2019, before the pandemic broke out.



By Kim So-yeon (sera13@heraldcorp.com)
