National

Assembly speaker Kim discusses improving bilateral cooperation with Indonesian president

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 19, 2023 - 21:01       Updated : Jan 19, 2023 - 21:01
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Yonhap)
National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (left) and Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Yonhap)

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo met with Indonesian President Joko Widodo Thursday and discussed improving bilateral cooperation in various areas, Kim's office said.

During the meeting in Jakarta, Kim touted the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Indonesia and called for strengthening economic and security cooperation under a "special strategic partnership."

The two countries established the special partnership in 2017 during then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to Indonesia.

Kim stressed that the two countries can be "best partners" in supply chain cooperation, noting that Indonesia has key minerals, such as nickel, while South Korea has advanced technology in mining and smelting.

Kim also asked Indonesia to support South Korean companies' investment in the country, saying investment in automobiles, petrochemicals and other industries is expected to expand as the two countries implemented the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement starting this year.

Indonesia is ready to expand cooperation with South Korea in new areas as well, such as medical and digital finance industries, Widodo said.

On security issues, Kim called for Indonesia to play a role so the Association of Southeast Asian Nationals can send a message denouncing North Korea's illegal actions as the chair of the ASEAN.

Indonesia became the head state of ASEAN this year.

"Indonesia is the only Southeast Asian country that has a special strategic partnership with South Korea and a key partner for South Korean government's Indo-Pacific strategy and plan to form solidarity with ASEAN," Kim said. (Yonhap)

