US should prepare to redeploy tactical nukes in Korea, says group of US experts

The United States should consider laying the groundwork with South Korea for a potential redeployment of its tactical nuclear weapons on the Korean Peninsula to ramp up pressure on North Korea and clear up South Korean doubts over the credibility of the US commitment to extended deterrence, a group of US experts and former US senior officials said Thursday.

But Seoul and Washington should consider bringing back US tactical nuclear weapons to South Korea as a last resort, the bipartisan, 14-member Commission on the Korean Peninsula organized by the US Center for Strategic and International Studies underscored in a report on North Korea policy and extended deterrence.

“The allies should not under current circumstances redeploy US tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula nor condone the acquisition of nuclear weapons by South Korea,” the report said. But the report also pointed out that North Korea’s advancement of missile capabilities and its escalating threats to use nuclear weapons for offensive purposes have led South Koreans to “question the credibility of US extended deterrence in recent years.”

In that sense, the commission emphasized that the allies publicly “should acknowledge quiet alliance conversations about the potential redeployment of the US tactical nuclear weapons and possible preliminary measures” to bolster the psychological or physical aspects of US extended deterrence. Extended deterrence is the US commitment to deter or respond to coercion and external attacks on US allies and partners with the full range of its military capabilities, including nuclear weaponry.

Seoul and Washington, therefore, “should consider tabletop planning exercises” to prepare for the possible redeployment of the US low-yield, tactical nuclear weapons “at some point in the future,” according to the commission co-chaired by Joseph S. Nye, a professor at Harvard University and a former US assistant secretary of defense, and CSIS President John Hamre.

The report specifically suggested the allies work on mapping out possible locations for facilities for tactical nuclear weapons and study the environmental impacts of redeployment as part of the tabletop planning exercises.

South Korea and the US could conduct joint training on nuclear safety and security, including security of nuclear weapon storage, incident response and recovery operations, to prepare for the redeployment.



The US Air Force could also make F-16 Fighting Falcons currently deployed in South Korea or F-35 stealth fighter jets, which have been developed to replace aging F-16s, ready for nuclear strike missions, the commission proposed as part of the planning exercises.

