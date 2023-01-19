[Today’s K-pop] BTS reenters Billboard 200 with 2017 EP

(Credit: Big Hit Music)

BTS reclaimed a spot on Billboard 200 with its fifth EP from 2017, according to the chart dated Jan. 21. EP “LOVE YOURSELF ‘Her’” ranked No. 13 on the albums chart, reentering the chart for the first time in over four years. The EP debuted on the chart at No. 7, the highest spot for an Asian musician at the time, and stayed on the chart for 29 weeks. Main track “DNA” peaked at No. 67 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and “MIC Drop Remix” came in at No. 28. The album’s return to the chart was boosted by the release of its vinyl version that headed straight to the top of the publication’s LP chart. Meanwhile, the septet’s anthology album “Proof” sat at No. 120 on Billboard 200, extending its stay to 31 weeks. RM’s solo album “Indigo” was No. 125. Ateez’s single stays on Billboard 200 at No. 40

(Credit: KQ Entertainment)

Ateez placed its first single, “Spin Off: From The Witness,” on Billboard 200 for the second week, at No. 40. The single album debuted on the chart last week at No. 7, its second entry among top 10 on the main albums chart after eighth EP “The World Ep. 1: Movement.” This is the first time the band has stayed on the chart for two weeks in a row. The eight members wrapped up promoting the single that sold over 350,000 copies on the first day of sales. The music video for lead track “Halazia” logged 10 million views in 10 hours. From Feb. 10, they will tour Europe, starting in Amsterdam, Netherlands. They will go live in Berlin, Brussels, London, Madrid and Copenhagen before the final concert in Paris on March 7. Epik High signals return

(Credit: Ours)

Epik High will drop an EP on Feb. 1 and will tour Europe and North America, announced agency Ours on Thursday. The band will release the five-track EP “Strawberry” about a year since its 10th studio album “Epik High Is Here Part 2.” In the following week, it will tour 36 cities in seven countries across Europe and North America. The “All Time High” tour will kick off in Manchester, England, and will continue in Belgium, Denmark, Germany, and France before the band flies over to the US and Canada. The trio toured the US and Canada last year, holding concerts in 29 cities. It also performed at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2022, returning to the festival after six years. Separately, Tablo was one of the featured artists for RM’s first solo album “Indigo.” The BTS leader has long been a fan of Tablo and the two sang “All Day” together. Seventeen floats teaser for unit single

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment)