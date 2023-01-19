 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

29-year-old woman awarded for taking down thief

By Park Soong-joo
Published : Jan 19, 2023 - 16:20       Updated : Jan 19, 2023 - 16:20
Surveillance camera footage of Lee taking down the thief on Dec. 30, 2022
Surveillance camera footage of Lee taking down the thief on Dec. 30, 2022

A 29-year old woman is to be awarded by the police for taking on and helping to apprehend a thief.

According to the police, the woman caught the thief at the cosmetics store she works in North Jeolla Province on Dec. 30, 2022, around noon. The woman, identified by the surname Lee, spotted him taking money from the counter as she left the bathroom.

Lee grabbed the man, and called the police with her free hand.

The man resisted, choking and biting Lee, but she clung on to him and tackled his leg.

The thief escaped while Lee made another call to the police. Lee gave chase while still on the phone with the police.

The police caught him at the bus terminal and arrested him for robbery resulting in injury.

Lee will be awarded for her contribution in taking down the criminal.

She is set to begin a career as a civil servant with the emergency services this April.

"My hands were trembling with fear, but I could not let him go. I don't know where I got the strength from, but I'm glad he was caught," Lee told Yonhap News Agency.



By Park Soong-joo (soongjoopark@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114