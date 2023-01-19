29-year-old woman awarded for taking down thief

Surveillance camera footage of Lee taking down the thief on Dec. 30, 2022

A 29-year old woman is to be awarded by the police for taking on and helping to apprehend a thief.

According to the police, the woman caught the thief at the cosmetics store she works in North Jeolla Province on Dec. 30, 2022, around noon. The woman, identified by the surname Lee, spotted him taking money from the counter as she left the bathroom.

Lee grabbed the man, and called the police with her free hand.

The man resisted, choking and biting Lee, but she clung on to him and tackled his leg.

The thief escaped while Lee made another call to the police. Lee gave chase while still on the phone with the police.

The police caught him at the bus terminal and arrested him for robbery resulting in injury.

Lee will be awarded for her contribution in taking down the criminal.

She is set to begin a career as a civil servant with the emergency services this April.

"My hands were trembling with fear, but I could not let him go. I don't know where I got the strength from, but I'm glad he was caught," Lee told Yonhap News Agency.