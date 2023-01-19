 Back To Top
National

Sejong University clinches 7th among Korean peers in US News rankings

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jan 19, 2023 - 14:19       Updated : Jan 19, 2023 - 14:19
This file photo shows Sejong University’s campus (Courtesy of Sejong University)
This file photo shows Sejong University’s campus (Courtesy of Sejong University)

Sejong University ranked 397th in the annual listing of the world’s best global universities in 2023, the ranking released by the US News showed Thursday.

It is also the seventh-best global university in South Korea and the 79th-best global university in Asia now.

The university's world ranking climbed up sharply from No. 506 last year. Its ranking among domestic peers went up by two notches.

The US News provides an assortment of universities in the world by region or country and subject-specific rankings by particular fields of study.

Universities are ranked according to their performance by indicators of academic excellence, including the school’s reputation in global research performance and research publications, according to the ranking indicator.

In particular, Sejong University topped the ranking among Korean universities in the category of international research collaboration.

“For the past few years, Sejong University has been pursuing improvements by supporting various research systems in a bid to propel the quality and quantity of research papers,” an official at Sejong University said in a press release.

The official added that Sejong University fully supports professors’ research and actively encourages conducting joint research with professors outside the country.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
