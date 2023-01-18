 Back To Top
Entertainment

NCT 127 to hold virtual concert in Roblox

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Jan 18, 2023 - 16:01       Updated : Jan 18, 2023 - 16:01

(The NCT 127 Concert Experience)
(The NCT 127 Concert Experience)

NCT 127 is launching a virtual concert in collaboration with Roblox.

SM Entertainment on Wednesday announced NCT 127 will hold a global virtual concert, "The NCT 127 Concert Experience," in the metaverse space of Roblox.

Along with the platform's developer Roblox Corp., the nine-piece K-pop band will launch the first-ever K-pop concert inside the metaverse space. From Jan. 28-30, the concert will take place every hour from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Korean time, allowing fans from around the world to view the virtual concert from anywhere at anytime.

It will not be the actual bandmates performing, however. NCT 127's nine members will be represented by 3D avatars who will perform the act's songs, including hits "2 Baddies," "Sticker" and "Kick It," SM explained.

Roblox is one of the world's biggest metaverse game platforms, developed by American company Roblox Corp. The company's metrics showed it had 61.5 million daily active users in December, up 18 percent on-year. In the same month, the game was the third most played inside South Korea, according to Mobile Index data.

SM said that the event will be the first-ever K-pop concert held inside Roblox and is expected to be the biggest metaverse concert.

Fans will also be able to enjoy new experiences related to NCT 127 inside Roblox ahead of the concert. From exclusive concert-themed items to treasure hunting and obstacle games, various virtual concerts began from Tuesday.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 is set to release its fourth LP repackage, "Ay-Yo," and return to activities on Jan. 30.



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
