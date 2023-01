Amogy, a US clean energy startup, has successfully conducted a test drive of the world's first ammonia-powered, zero-emission semi truck, SK Innovation said Wednesday. The semi truck secured 900 kilowatt-hours of net electric energy after eight minutes of fueling process that used Amogy's ammonia-to-fuel technology. SK Innovation invested $30 million in Amogy in June last year.

