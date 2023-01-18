Samsung's mobile chief confident about new Galaxy S series

Samsung Electronics’ mobile chief on Wednesday expressed his ambition to set new performance standards for premium smartphones with the upcoming Galaxy S series at its annual unpacking event next month.

Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience business, said in a blog post that there is no better example of Samsung delivering on its vision than the Galaxy S series.

“We believe mobile technology can be the catalyst to enrich people’s lives and help create that future we envision. And this is the reason why we do what we do in Samsung Electronics,” Roh said. “This year, the Galaxy S series has extended our innovation heritage by doubling down on our fundamentals.”

Based on Roh’s latest post, the new Galaxy S series will likely focus on making users’ basic yet essential experience in daily life more convenient by upgrading the camera and chipset.

“That’s why our pro-grade camera system is getting smarter, offering the best photos and videos in any light among our Galaxy smartphones. Along with the hardware and software optimization, our newest chipset, born out of Samsung’s open partnership philosophy, enables the fastest and most powerful Galaxy performance,” the post further read.

The mobile chief also noted that the Galaxy S Ultra smartphone is a product that users can trust for its redefined performance and quality, while the smartphone model has become the pinnacle of Samsung mobile’s innovation.

“We fully merged the most beloved Galaxy Note experiences into Ultra, pioneering a smartphone with the power, performance and creative capabilities of two leading Galaxy innovations in one,” he said.