 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
Business

Samsung's mobile chief confident about new Galaxy S series

By Jie Ye-eun
Published : Jan 18, 2023 - 15:32       Updated : Jan 18, 2023 - 15:38
Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience business (Samsung Electronics)
Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience business (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics’ mobile chief on Wednesday expressed his ambition to set new performance standards for premium smartphones with the upcoming Galaxy S series at its annual unpacking event next month.

Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience business, said in a blog post that there is no better example of Samsung delivering on its vision than the Galaxy S series.

“We believe mobile technology can be the catalyst to enrich people’s lives and help create that future we envision. And this is the reason why we do what we do in Samsung Electronics,” Roh said. “This year, the Galaxy S series has extended our innovation heritage by doubling down on our fundamentals.”

Based on Roh’s latest post, the new Galaxy S series will likely focus on making users’ basic yet essential experience in daily life more convenient by upgrading the camera and chipset.

“That’s why our pro-grade camera system is getting smarter, offering the best photos and videos in any light among our Galaxy smartphones. Along with the hardware and software optimization, our newest chipset, born out of Samsung’s open partnership philosophy, enables the fastest and most powerful Galaxy performance,” the post further read.

The mobile chief also noted that the Galaxy S Ultra smartphone is a product that users can trust for its redefined performance and quality, while the smartphone model has become the pinnacle of Samsung mobile’s innovation.

“We fully merged the most beloved Galaxy Note experiences into Ultra, pioneering a smartphone with the power, performance and creative capabilities of two leading Galaxy innovations in one,” he said.

Samsung’s invitation to the upcoming unpacking event for its flagship Galaxy devices (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung’s invitation to the upcoming unpacking event for its flagship Galaxy devices (Samsung Electronics)

While Samsung’s unpacking event for its new flagship Galaxy devices is set to take place in San Francisco on Feb. 1, the tech titan is expected to showcase the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, along with its other latest smart devices.

Roh was confident about showing how “innovation and sustainability working together brings the ultimate premium experience” at the upcoming unpacking event. “Delivering our most powerful mobile experiences you’ll continue to love for years to come," he said, "I can’t wait to share what’s next with you.”

On the same day Roh’s post was made, Samsung released a 15-second teaser video on its official YouTube channel for this year’s unpacking event, entitled “Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Share the Epic,” which will be held in person for the first time in three years amid the pandemic.

Less than a month ahead of the new Galaxy S series release, industry sources forecast that Samsung will likely raise the price of Galaxy S23 smartphones by 150,000 won ($121) from the previous model, as a hike in raw material prices drives up costs.

Based on the prediction, the Galaxy S23 model's price will likely be around 1.15 million won, while the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are likely to sell for 1.35 million won and 1.6 million won, respectively.



By Jie Ye-eun (yeeun@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114