Samsung's mobile chief confident about new Galaxy S series

Samsung Electronics’ mobile chief on Wednesday expressed his ambition to set new performance standards for premium smartphones with the upcoming Galaxy S series at its annual unpacking event next month.
Roh Tae-moon, president and head of Samsung Electronics’ mobile experience business, said in a blog post that there is no better example of Samsung delivering on its vision than the Galaxy S series.
“We believe mobile technology can be the catalyst to enrich people’s lives and help create that future we envision. And this is the reason why we do what we do in Samsung Electronics,” Roh said. “This year, the Galaxy S series has extended our innovation heritage by doubling down on our fundamentals.”
Based on Roh’s latest post, the new Galaxy S series will likely focus on making users’ basic yet essential experience in daily life more convenient by upgrading the camera and chipset.
“That’s why our pro-grade camera system is getting smarter, offering the best photos and videos in any light among our Galaxy smartphones. Along with the hardware and software optimization, our newest chipset, born out of Samsung’s open partnership philosophy, enables the fastest and most powerful Galaxy performance,” the post further read.
The mobile chief also noted that the Galaxy S Ultra smartphone is a product that users can trust for its redefined performance and quality, while the smartphone model has become the pinnacle of Samsung mobile’s innovation.
“We fully merged the most beloved Galaxy Note experiences into Ultra, pioneering a smartphone with the power, performance and creative capabilities of two leading Galaxy innovations in one,” he said.
While Samsung’s unpacking event for its new flagship Galaxy devices is set to take place in San Francisco on Feb. 1, the tech titan is expected to showcase the Galaxy S23 smartphone series, along with its other latest smart devices.
Roh was confident about showing how “innovation and sustainability working together brings the ultimate premium experience” at the upcoming unpacking event. “Delivering our most powerful mobile experiences you’ll continue to love for years to come," he said, "I can’t wait to share what’s next with you.”
On the same day Roh’s post was made, Samsung released a 15-second teaser video on its official YouTube channel for this year’s unpacking event, entitled “Galaxy Unpacked 2023: Share the Epic,” which will be held in person for the first time in three years amid the pandemic.
Less than a month ahead of the new Galaxy S series release, industry sources forecast that Samsung will likely raise the price of Galaxy S23 smartphones by 150,000 won ($121) from the previous model, as a hike in raw material prices drives up costs.
Based on the prediction, the Galaxy S23 model's price will likely be around 1.15 million won, while the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra are likely to sell for 1.35 million won and 1.6 million won, respectively.