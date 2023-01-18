[Herald Interview] Director Yim Soon-rye’s first-ever action movie minimizes killing, focuses on humanism

Many know director Yim Soon-rye for her flagship storytelling about humanism and art-house scenes in “Little Forest” (2018) and “Forever the Moment” (2008).

“The Point Men,” which opened in theaters Wednesday, is Yim's first-ever action film in a career that spans nearly three decades. The film, starring two much sought-after stars, shows Yim's unconventional approach to action scenes that reflects her insistence on relaying a heartfelt drama.

“If I can minimize killing, I think I can shoot another action film in the future,” she joked in an interview with reporters in Palpan-dong, Seoul, Monday.

Marking Yim's return in a new genre after five years, “The Point Men” is about a diplomat, Jae-ho (Hwang Jung-min), and an intelligence officer, Dae-sik (Hyun Bin), who need to work together to free 23 Korean hostages abducted by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Filming wrapped up two years ago, but the release had been postponed due to COVID-19.

“When you look at action films, there are so many killings. Majority of them are even without actual reason. From an audience's point of view, it was uncomfortable for me to watch such scenes. Murders occur in the real world, but it made me think twice about how to present such stories and scenes in a film,” Yim said.

“I’m aware that action films provide suspense and catharsis to the audience, so I was hoping to offer such feelings without having to brutally kill someone in the film,” she added.