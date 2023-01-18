Bamberg Symphony to perform with pianist Kim Sun-wook

The Bamberg Symphony, a prestigious German orchestra led by rising Czech conductor Jakub Hrusa, will return to South Korea for the first time since 2017. This time, the orchestra will join hands with South Korean pianist Kim Sun-wook.

On March 29, the 77-year-old orchestra will perform Bruckner’s Symphonic Prelude, WAB 332 and Schumann's Piano Concerto, Op. 54 with Kim. After intermission, they will return to the stage with Dvorak Symphony No. 8, Op. 88, B. 163. at Seoul Arts Center.

The orchestra was founded by German musicians expelled from Czechoslovakia on the heels of World War II, who had previously been members of the German Philharmonic Orchestra of Prague.

Hrusa, 41, has been leading the orchestra as the fifth chief conductor since 2016. The conductor will become the music director of the Royal Opera House in London in 2025.

Kim, 34, an award-winning pianist who made a splash as the youngest winner of the Leeds International Piano Competition in 2006, is also actively pursuing a conducting career.

Outside Seoul, the orchestra and Kim will perform at the Daegu Concert House in Daegu on March 28 and the Gyeonggi Art Center in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province on March 30.

Ticket prices range from 60,000 won to 250,000 won and opens at 2 p.m. on Thursday for the general public.