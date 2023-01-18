Aespa to perform in New York in June

Aespa will be taking the stage at New York's Governors Ball Music Festival this summer.

SM Entertainment on Wednesday announced that the girl group has been invited to the annual festival, becoming the first female K-pop act to perform at event.

This year's Governors Ball is set to take place on June 9-11 at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, with Lizzo, Odesza and Kendrick Lamar among the headlining artists. According to the performers lineup unveiled by the festival on Tuesday, Aespa will perform on the second day, June 10, which will be headlined by the American electronic duo Odesza, with Lil Bay, Lauv and Rina Sawayama among the other performances.

The Governors Ball Music Festival first kicked off in 2011 on Governors Island and has since been held every year except 2020, when it was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the three days, artists of various genres showcase some 70 performances on four different stages, and legendary musicians, including Eminem, Kanye West, Halsey, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion and Post Malone, are among the past headliners.

This marks the second US music festival performance by Aespa. Last year, the quartet made its Coachella debut in April. Taking one of the main stages, the girls performed its hit songs, including “Next Level” and “Savage,” and unveiled an unreleased English song, “Life’s Too Short."