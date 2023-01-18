Korean-language play to be be staged at Belgian theater

A Korean play called “Chronicles of Alibis” will be staged at KVS, Brussels, on Wednesday, the first time a Korean-language play is being performed in Belgium.

English subtitles will be provided, according to the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange, which organized the performance in conjunction with the Korean Culture and Information Service.

“Chronicles of Alibis” is an autobiographical narrative of playwright-director Kim Jae-yeop’s father and older brother. Kim, who is head of Dream Play These 21, used their real names for the characters of the play -- Jae-yeop; Jae-jin, his older brother; and Tae-yong, his father.

Produced by the National Theater Company of Korea in 2013, the play won several awards, including the Best Korean Play of the Year in 2013. The play had its most recent run at Myeongdong Theater in Seoul in 2019.