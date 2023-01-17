[Graphic News] 2022 9th warmest year on record in S. Korea

Last year was the 9th warmest year on record in South Korea, data showed.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said the average temperature throughout 2022 was 12.9 degrees Celsius, 0.4 C higher than the average of 12.5 C during the baseline period from 1991 to 2020. It was also the ninth-highest temperature since the country began nationwide weather monitoring in 1973.

Adding to evidence that the planet is heating up, all but two of the country’s 10 warmest years have occurred this century, according to the data.

The hottest ever was 2006, which saw an average temperature of 13.4 C. It was followed by 2021 and 2019 with 13.3 C 1998 with 13.2 2015

with 13.1 C 2020, 2007 and 1994

with 13.0 C and 2004 and 2022 with 12.9 C.

In 2022, the mercury was unusually high every season. (Yonhap)