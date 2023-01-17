 Back To Top
Life&Style

Exhibition of traditional, contemporary hanbok opens at Ara Art Center

By Kim Da-sol
Published : Jan 17, 2023 - 14:18       Updated : Jan 17, 2023 - 14:18
Hanbok by designer Cho Eun-ah (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)
Hanbok by designer Cho Eun-ah (Korea Craft & Design Foundation)

Traditional hanbok and everyday hanbok that can be worn at work are on show at Ara Art Center in Insa-dong, Seoul, until Jan. 29.

Titled "New Year, Hanbok," the exhibition not only introduces the beauty of hanbok, but also gives visitors the chance to think about how the value of traditional hanbok and old Korean customs are diminishing today.

Five hanbok designers participated in the exhibition titled "Traditional Hanbok, Life Rituals" to present a total of 10 hanbok pieces. Separately, 10 different hanbok fabrics, such as sheer silk -- 'hangla' in Korean -- are on display for the first time, through collaboration with Korea Silk Research Institute.

A separate exhibition on hanbok uniforms for work, titled "Wearing Hanbok for Work," presents 25 types of hanbok-based workwear for employees in the aviation, logistics and service industries, created through a project last year.

Free counselling will be offered to companies that wish to adopt hanbok uniforms. Advance reservation is required for counselling sessions, held at Ara Art Center every Friday during the exhibition period.



By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)
