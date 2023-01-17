[Land of Squid Game] Pouring drinks for others

In Korea, liquor and beer are served in a bottle and people will pour drinks for others at the table as a way to show friendliness for their friends and coworkers (and as a sign of respect for their seniors). Additionally, it's mostly the younger ones being courteous by pouring drinks for their elders and seniors. So, next time you meet your Korean acquaintances, you know how not to offend them while drinking.

Min Byoung-chul is an endowed chair professor at Chung-Ang University who is widely known as a multicultural educator and for his practical English teaching. This content is based on his book, “Land of Squid Game,” which can be purchased at major book stores. -- Ed.