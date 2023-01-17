 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Fugitive ex-Ssangbangwool chief returns home to face probe linked to opposition leader

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 17, 2023 - 09:26       Updated : Jan 17, 2023 - 09:44
Kim Seong-tae (center), former chair of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group, is surrounded by Thai police officers after being arrested near Bangkok last Tuesday. (Thailand's police agency)
Kim Seong-tae (center), former chair of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group, is surrounded by Thai police officers after being arrested near Bangkok last Tuesday. (Thailand's police agency)

A fugitive underwear tycoon nabbed in Thailand last week in connection with the prosecution's ongoing investigation into opposition leader Lee Jae-myung's corruption allegations returned home Tuesday.

Kim Seong-tae, former chair of underwear maker Ssangbangwool Group, arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, around 8:20 a.m. via an Asiana Airlines flight from Bangkok.

He was apprehended by Thai police at a golf club near Bangkok a week ago, roughly eight months after he fled the country amid several high-profile corruption investigations.

Kim has been long sought after by prosecutors as a key suspect in a number of high-profile corruption investigations, including alleged payment of Lee's attorney expenses by proxy, suspected embezzlement of company funds and alleged transfer of cash to North Korea.

Soon after his arrival, Kim was taken to the Suwon District Prosecutors Office in Suwon, 50 km south of Seoul, which is in charge of corruption investigations involving himself and Lee.

Kim resigned as group chair in 2021 but has allegedly remained in charge of major decision-making at the group. (Yonhap)

Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114