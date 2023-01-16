'We fight because we love': Choi Yena taps into her raw, honest emotions in love

Choi Yena holds a media showcase event for her first single "Love War" at Blue Square, Seoul, Monday. (Yuehua Entertainment)

Love is not always pink, and oftentimes it brings out a raw side of us that even we had not been aware ourselves. With her first single "Love War," solo musician Choi Yena looks into such an unrefined side of herself that comes out during a heated romance. On Monday, just a day before her first anniversary, Yena dropped her first single "Love War." Ahead of the record's release at 6 p.m. that day, Yena conducted a press conference in Seoul on Monday afternoon. "Love War" is Yena's first single since she last dropped her second EP "Smartphone" in August last year. "I brought about some changes as I worked on this album so that I could show I've improved musically," Yena said during Monday's press conference. "I hope to show some fresh looks that could introduce to people my possibilities and unanticipated charms." "Love War" is a three-song package fronted by the namesake lead single, "Love War." The track conveys the frustrations and insecurities felt when a romantic relationship falls at crisis. Straying from the bubbly and bright energy she showcased through her two EPs, "Smiley" and "Smartphone," Yena opted for her first dark concept with "Love War." "'Love War' embodies the process of love in Yena's point of view. It portrays the emotion of love honestly and passionately yet through a smooth and soft melody," the singer explained.

According to Yena, the emotions drawn out in "Love War" is like that shown by the real-life couple Nayeon and Heedoo of the immensely popular reality show "Transit Love 2." "There comes a time when you fight and hurt each other. The song sings of the such risky moments in love. I felt Heedoo and Nayeon were just like that. They fight because they love (each other) too much," she said. The song features singer-rapper Be'O, whom Yena touted as one of her favorite artists. She explained the featuring was not planned but came out naturally as she worked on improving the song with Colde, the singer-songwriter and producer who took the helm of producing Yena's latest single. "As I was discussing with Colde on the song, we naturally came to agree that a feature artist would be a good fit to it," she said. "I sent the song with just Be'O's part left out, and when I received the version with his recording, it felt as if it was all one piece from the start. I might be saying this because I'm his fan, but the process went flawlessly." Yena attempted her first songwriting and lyrics-penning with her new single. She took part in writing the melodies and lyrics for the title track and the B-side track "Wash Away." "(The songwriting) It wasn't so difficult. Maybe it's because I watch a lot of animations, dramas and movies, or because of my sensitive and empathetic personality, but the lyrics and melodies came out naturally as if expressing my own emotions, " the 23-year-old said, adding, "although I'm just contributing and learning right now, I will work hard so that I could one day complete my own song by myself." The artist added the music video of "Love War" was in some part inspired from the movies "Eternal Sunshine" (2005) and "Closer" (2004). Yena said she is already a fan of her own song. "I'm listening to the song everyday although it's my own. There are times when I feel like I don't want to listen to my own songs as I practice them, but this song just never seems to get cloyed on my ears," Yena said. She expressed a great excitement at her collaboration with two of her favorite artists. "I'm happy and honored to have worked with Colde and Be'O who are on my playlists, and I'm just grateful for that," she said.

