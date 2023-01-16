EDITED captions - find rabbits 기사

1. A 12-meter-tall rabbit sculpture holds a traditional Korean lucky bag at Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

2. Two rabbit-shaped installations made of silver grass are seen at World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

3. Rabbit installations are illuminated in a park near World Cup Stadium in Seoul. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

4. A 10-meter-tall inflatable rabbit installation is situated near the entrance to Lotte Department Store’s flagship branch in downtown Myeong-dong area of Seoul. (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

5. From left: A rabbit figure made of agalmatolite during the period of the United Silla Kingdom and a painting from the 19th-century Joseon era featuring a rabbit gazing at a round moon in the sky (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

6. “Carrotopia” by contemporary artist Kim Pyo-jung (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)

7. “Wall” by contemporary artist Song Gi-jae (Choi Jae-hee/The Korea Herald)