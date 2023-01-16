 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
KIS
National

Immigration officer warned for 'forcing' Chinese national to apologize

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jan 16, 2023 - 19:08       Updated : Jan 16, 2023 - 19:08
(National Human Rights Committee)
(National Human Rights Committee)

The National Human Rights Commission said Monday it asked the chief of the Daejeon Immigration Office to take precautions against an official at an investigation department for "forcing" a Chinese national to submit a statement apologizing for driving under the influence.

According to the NHRC, a Chinese national with an F-5 visa or a permanent residency visa was told to write a statement when the person visited the immigration office to get the registration card reissued in November 2021.

The person later filed a petition with the National Human Rights Commission.

The Chinese national reportedly wrote in the statement that the person would “deeply reflect (on the past wrongdoing)” and “abide by the law in the future” in the statement. The committee said it has also found eight other documents written by foreigners facing deportation that included words like “very sorry,” “forgiveness” and “reflect.”

The immigration official rebutted the claim, saying the statement was for checking facts, not to force the Chinese national to reflect on the past. The Chinese national was fined 6 million won for drunk driving.

The human right committee, however, concluded that the immigration official's request to write the statement of apology was an act of violating basic human rights, saying the official was forcing something not obligatory.

“Freedom of conscience is the freedom not to be forced to verbalize or refrain from expressing one’s conscience, as well as matters related to reaching an inner conviction of what’s right or wrong based on one’s judgment,” it said.



By Park Jun-hee (junheee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
catch table
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
K-Wellness
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
World Cup
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114