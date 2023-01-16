Barefoot woman's department store tantrum causes stir

This captured image, posted on Bobaedream by a witness, shows the YouTuber lying on the floor at a department store in Seoul last Friday. (Bobaedream)

The original video shows the woman, without shoes on, raging at the shoe section, knocking over displays and accusing the store of selling her counterfeit shoes.

A woman who runs a YouTube channel has been charged after making a scene at a department store in Seoul on Friday. A video of the incident was posted by the YouTuber to her channel over the weekend.

This image, captured from a video posted by the YouTuber, shows the scene of the incident at a department store in Seoul last Friday.

The footage she took of herself at the department store begins from the customer service section before she throws herself on the floor. In the video, the woman says to the customer service employee, "Wow, they haven't reported my claim? Let me show you what trouble looks like," and heads to the elevator.

The video continues recording as the woman arrives at the shoe store on the fifth floor and starts yelling and swearing.

The YouTuber fought back against comments that criticized her behavior, raising tension in the comments section. She also claimed to have received permission to upload the video from the department store.

A customer that witnessed her outburst also posted photos that provide a wider view of the incident. The photos show the woman lying on the floor, as well as the mess she created. The department store said the YouTuber's claim they sold counterfeit shoes was groundless, and they are waiting for a police investigation.