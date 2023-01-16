 Back To Top
Life&Style

Concerts, gugak show to be held at Cheong Wa Dae over Lunar New Year holiday

By Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Jan 16, 2023 - 14:23       Updated : Jan 16, 2023 - 14:23
Poster for the Lunar New Year's festival at Cheong Wa Dae (CHA)
Poster for the Lunar New Year's festival at Cheong Wa Dae (CHA)

A series of cultural events will be held at Cheong Wa Dae, the former presidential compound, during the Lunar New Year's holiday, from Jan. 21 to 24, the Cultural Heritage Administration announced Monday.

A special talk and performance series titled "Looking forward to the Lunar New Year at Cheong Wa Dae" is scheduled to take place at Chunchugwan, Jan. 21 to 23, featuring scholars and experts on Cheong Wa Dae's history, culture and ecological landscapes. The event is jointly hosted by the state cultural heritage body and the Korea Cultural Heritage Administration.

On Jan. 21, Choi Tae-seong, a history channel YouTuber, will talk about Cheong Wa Dae and its ties to Gyeongbokgung, a Joseon-period royal palace.

Ahn Choong-ki, a JoongAng Ilbo reporter, will discuss cultural elements of Cheong Wa Dae and the city of Seoul the following day.

On Jan. 23, Park Sang-jin, honorary professor at Kyungpook National University, will explore the trees and the ecological environment of Cheong Wa Dae.

All three lectures last one hour, and starts at 1:30 p.m. Reservations must be made by 2 p.m., Thursday at opencheongwadae.kr. The hour-long lectures start at 1:30 p.m.

A total of 150 people will be admitted per session. One person can book a single ticket.

After each day's talk, traditional music performances will be presented at 3 p.m.

Outdoor performance parades including gilnori, samulnori, gugak and lion mask dance will take place from the front gate of Cheong Wa Dae to the heliport area.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)
