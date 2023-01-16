 Back To Top
Sports

Kwon Soon-woo matches career high in world rankings after second ATP title

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 16, 2023 - 10:23       Updated : Jan 16, 2023 - 11:39
South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woon captured the men's singles title at the Adelaide International 2 on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia, becoming the first South Korean player with multiple AT Tour titles (EPA)
South Korean tennis player Kwon Soon-woo has matched his career high in the world rankings following a historic ATP Tour victory over the weekend.

Kwon soared 32 spots to reach No. 52 in the latest ATP rankings released Monday.

Kwon captured the men's singles title at the Adelaide International 2 on Saturday in Adelaide, Australia. He became the first South Korean player with multiple ATP Tour titles.

Kwon had also climbed to No. 52 in November 2021, two months after his maiden ATP title at the Astana Open.

Kwon is scheduled to play his first-round match of the Australian Open, the season's first Grand Slam tournament, Monday afternoon in Melbourne. His opponent will be Christopher Eubanks of the United States, world No. 116.

Kwon beat Eubanks in their only previous meeting last year. (Yonhap)

